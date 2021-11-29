2021.11.29.EMG.MAS.MBBvMontana-2.jpg

Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. attempts a shot against Grizzley defense. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) dunks during pre-game practice. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard De'vion Harmon (5) searches for a pass. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) rushes the ball down court. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard De'vion Harmon (5) attempts a shot. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) searches for a pass while pressured by Grizzley defense. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard De'vion Harmon (5) rushes the ball down court against Grizzley defense. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A Ducks fan participates in a half time game. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense takes an attempt at a shot against Grizzley defense. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks cheer hypes up the crowd during a timeout. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard De'vion Harmon (5) prepares to take a free throw. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) hangs off the rim after a successful slam dunk. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks cheer performs during half time. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) wrestles for the ball with a member of Grizzley defense. Oregon Ducks take on Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov, 29, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

