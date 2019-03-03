2019.03.03.EMG.SEN.UO.ACROTUMB.vs.BAYLOR-1.jpg

Ducks base Katie Bachman (26) warms up on the mat before the meet. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Baylor Bears perform in the compulsory event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bears base Ceara Gray (48) flips her top's feet. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bears top Alexsis Amrhein (24) strikes a pose at the top of an acro. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bears base Ceara Gray (48) tosses top Faith Spivey (16). Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks base Calyx Hampton (14) tosses top Hannah Blair (10). Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks take the mat for the pyramid event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks top Sierra Garcia (5) holds a position at the top of the pyramid. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks execute a pyramid. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate a score of 9.85 in the open pyramid heat. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks acrobatics and tumbling alumni are honored at the meet. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Baylor Bears flip in the synchronized toss heat. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks top Payton Coon (16) flips during the toss event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bears top Hope Bravo (3) watches a replay of her tumbling pass with head coach Felecia Mulkey. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tumbler Hannah Blair (10) rotates during her solo pass. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tumblr Casi Jackson (11) completes a solo tumbling pass. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Baylor Bears perform their team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Baylor Bears perform their team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Baylor Bears perform their team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks perform their team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks top Makenna Jarman (36) struggles to hold her balance, ultimately falling from her position. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Teammates cheer on Payton Coon's (16) tumbling pass during the team event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks perform their team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans dance in the stands.Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Rivals Bears and Ducks shake hands after the meet. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling takes on Baylor University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 3, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

