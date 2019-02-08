+21 
Top Payton Coon (16) performs a twist during the toss. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Tumbler Payton Coon (16) flips during a tumbling pass. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tumbler Ashley Jamison (41) runs to the other side of the mat after completing her tumbling pass. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Faith Gill waves to the Matthew Knight Arena crowd. Thirteen-year-old Gill was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease and is an official member of the Ducks acrobatics and tumbling team as part of Team Impact. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks top Sierra Garcia (5) holds on to base Lillian Garvens (33) in a stunt. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks perform a synchronized pyramid. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks base Katie Bachman (26) rotates top Cassie Jackson's feet in a stunt. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Hawai'i Pacific performs a group stunt. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate a good score. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Hawai'i Pacific tumblers hit the mat for the tumbling heat of the compulsory round. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sharks top Makayla Garland flips in a toss during the compulsory round. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks base Addie Lacewell (49) holds a top's feet during a stunt in the compulsory round. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Sharks flip during a tumbling pass. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks top Megan Barney (9) holds a position at the top of the pyramid. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks top Alexis Cross (13) performs a twist during a toss. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Sharks Amanda Dees (48) tumbles on the mat. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Sharks Makayla Garland (25) performs a twist during a tumbling pass. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Sharks top Kianna Roosevelt (22) holds onto her teammates' hands during a stunt. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Hawai'i Pacific Sharks complete their team routine. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks complete their team routine. Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling meets with Hawai'i Pacific at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

