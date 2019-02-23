2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-5.jpg

Ducks top Makenna Jarman (36) and base Katie Bachman (26) take the court with the team. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-6.jpg

The Ducks take a moment of silence to honor the late Lauren Jones (51), a Ducks acrobatics and tumbling teammate who passed away from meningitis in February of 2015. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-1.jpg

The Ducks execute a toe-touch jump in the compulsory tumbling round. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-7.jpg

Visitors to Matthew Knight Arena hold up flames to cheer on the ACU Firestorm. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-8.jpg

The Firestorm cheer after recieving a 9.90 in the pyramid heat of the compulsory round. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-9.jpg

Firestorm top Madison Doolittle (10) flips in an acro. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-10.jpg

Ducks base Yeelena Faustino (18) and top Mikaela Moore (37) hold their positions in an acro. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-11.jpg

Ducks top Kaylene Iriye (13) checks her balance while going up in an acro. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-12.jpg

The Firestorm perform a pyramid. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-13.jpg

Firestorm top Taylor Wu (4) flips during the toss event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-3.jpg

Firestorm top Jayden Nelson (7) lays injured after a failed landing on the practice mat. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-14.jpg

The Ducks execute a quad tumbling routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-2.jpg

The tumbling Ducks land on point. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-15.jpg

Firestorm top Bianca Liberio (23) falls during the landing of a solo tumbling pass. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-16.jpg

The Firestorm perform their team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-17.jpg

UO Jam Squad performs before the Ducks take the mat for their final team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-18.jpg

Ducks top Cassie Jackson (11) holds her position in an acro during the team event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-19.jpg

Ducks top Makenna Jarman (36) holds her position in an acro during the team routine. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-4.jpg

The Ducks soar during the team event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-20.jpg

Ducks assistant coach Jacqueline Jeffries cheers on her team. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-21.jpg

The Ducks dance to "Shout" by Otis Day and the Knights. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-22.jpg

Ducks tumbler Lillian Gervens (33) and Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbler Amber Piwkiewicz (25) have fun while awaiting the final scores of the meet. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS

Tags

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate