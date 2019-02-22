2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU.jpg

Hats, gloves, and sun glasses sit on the steps leading out of Saint Mary's dugout. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-2.jpg

Outfielder Ryan Novis (11) runs out of the dugout. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-3.jpg

Cather Daniel Mendez (13) stares at the ball after the pitch bounces off his glove. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-4.jpg

Saint Mary's outfielder Matt Green (33) takes a pitch to the shoulder. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-5.jpg

Ducks athletic trainer Tom Embree watches the game through the dugout fence. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-6.jpg

The Saint Mary's bench cheers after a base hit. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-8.jpg

Outfielder Joe Vranesh (7) is greated by his teammates after scoring a run. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-17.jpg

Stickers of retired boxer Mike Tyson appear on most of the Saint Mary's players helmets. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-9.jpg

Saint Mary's outfielder Joe Vranesh (7) misses a catch causing Oregon to load up the bases. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-10.jpg

Saint Mary's infielder Eddie Haus (28) chases down Ducks outfielder Tanner Smith (31). Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-11.jpg

Outfielder Ryan Novis (11) attempts to hit the ball. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-12.jpg

Saint Mary's infielder Eddie Haus (28) gets tagged out at second base. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-13.jpg

Ducks head coach George Horton gives advice at third base. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-14.jpg

Saint Mary's cather Daniel Mendez (13) throws towards first to complete the double play. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-15.jpg

Saint Mary's left-handed pitcher Ty Madrigal (26) pitches the ball. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-16.jpg

Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-19.jpg

Saint Mary's infielder Geo Diaz (5) misses the ball. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.SMU-18.jpg

Saint Mary's players look on as their team is at bat late in the 7th inning. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Saint Mary's University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate