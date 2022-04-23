2022.04.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsWashS-1.jpg

Freshman Cho Tofte (50) fist-bumps a coach prior to the game. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
First baseman Jacob Walsh (25) reaches to catch the ball. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Starting pitcher Jace Stoffal (21) releases a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Brennan Milone (03) beats the throw to first. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Josh Kasevich (04) watches a high ball go by. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Gavin Grant (05) leaps to catch a linedrive. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Ducks gather on the mound to talk things over. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Pitcher Matt Dallas (12) releases the ball. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Washington State’s Jacob Mckeon (19) takes a lead at third base. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Drew Cowley (15) returns to first as pitcher Grant Taylor (44) tries to pick him off. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Drew Cowley (15) slides into home. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Third baseman Drew Cowley (15) fields a ground ball. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Starting pitcher Grant Taylor (44) launches a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Washington State’s Kyle Russell (01) throws the ball to first base. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
An Oregon player gathers himself in the dugout. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Sophomore Colby Shade (26) gets hit by a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Kyle Russell (01) grabs the ball with his hand. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Jacob Walsh (25) looks to tag Kodie Kolden (23) who is trying to steal. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Left fielder Tanner Smith (31) leans to catch a fly ball. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Jacob Walsh (25) swings for the ball. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Caleb Sloan (36) celebrates with catcher Jack Scanlon (02). The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Right fielder Anthony Hall (35) grabs the ball. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Rio Britton (30) prepares to release his throw. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Josh Kasevich (04), who can’t get to first base fast enough, gets out. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team takes on Washington State on April 23th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

