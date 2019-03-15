2019.EMG.HMW.UoBaseballvsUW-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks infielder Spencer Steer fields the ball. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks pitcher Cullen Kafka (33) checks the runner on first. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Max Foxcroft (18) attempts to tag the runner out at second base. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks outfielder Vinny Tosti (1) swings and connects. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
The Ducks hold a meeting at the pitchers mound after the Univertsity of Washington loads up the basees. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks outfielder AJ Miller catches the pop fly. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks first baseman Gabe Matthews sprints to second base. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks first baseman Gabe Matthews slides safely into home. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
The University of Washington runner sprints to third base as the Ducks infielders attempt to make the play. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks pitcher Tyler Frazier whips in a fastball. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Sam Novitske swings and connects. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks outfielder Vinny Tosti gets up high to catch the foul ball. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Spencer Steer makes the play at first. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

