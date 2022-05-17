2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-19.jpg

Josh Kasevich (04) gets a high five while rounding third after hitting a homerun. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-16.jpg

Bradley Mullan (44) releases a pitch. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-17.jpg

Colby Shade (26) prepares to bunt the ball. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-18.jpg

Tanner Smith (31) runs from second to third. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-20.jpg

The Ducks celebrate at home plate. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-21.jpg

Gavin Grant (05) throws the ball to his teammate. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-22.jpg

The ball makes its way to home plate. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-23.jpg

Starting pitcher Bradley Mullan (44) stares down the batter. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-24.jpg

Second baseman Gavin Grant (05) catches an incoming throw from the catcher. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-25.jpg

Oregon’s Caleb Sloan (36) pitches the ball. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-1.jpg

Gonzaga’s Grayson Sterling (06) connects with the ball. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-2.jpg

Shortstop Connor Coballes (04) fields a ground ball. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-3.jpg

Drew Cowley (15) dives into second base. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-4.jpg

Ezra Samperi (15) celebrates after reaching second base. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-5.jpg

Shortstop Josh Kasevich (04) hits the ball. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-6.jpg

Bryce Boettcher (28) beats the throw to first base. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-7.jpg

Pitcher Nico Zeglin (23) and first baseman Shea Kramer (05) look to pick off an Oregon baserunner. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-8.jpg

The Ducks take time to meet on the mound. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-9.jpg

Gonzaga runners celebrate after a three-run homerun. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-10.jpg

First baseman Shea Kramer (05) spits while in the field. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-11.jpg

Grayson Sterling (06) catches a flyball in right field. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-12.jpg

Colby Shade (26) flies through the air as he prepares to slide into second. The Oregon Baseball team takes on Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-13.jpg

Designated hitter Jacob Walsh celebrates after hitting a walk-off double. The Oregon Baseball team takes on 11th ranked Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-14.jpg

The Ducks celebrate their win in the outfield. The Oregon Baseball team takes on 11th ranked Gonzaga on May 17th, 2022, at PK Park. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.17.EMG.MAM.BaseballvsGonzaga-15.jpg

