Karly Nowak (20) prepares with her teammates to perform a stunt. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)

 
Two Baylor athletes hold hands during the playing of the national anthem. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)

 
Emilie Henningsen (56) takes a deep breath before taking the mat. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)

 
Karly Nowak (20) looks down to her teammates while twisting in the air. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Baylor base and tumbler, Katie Shiffer, looks up to the screen to read her teams score. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Showing impressive balance, Kamryn Kitchens (9) spreads her legs out while holding onto her teammates outreached hands. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bayley Humphrey (45) wraps her arms around her teammates to celebrated a high scoring performance. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Baylor Bears join hands while watching the Ducks perform. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bethany Glick (5) shows extreme balance and focus while holding onto her teammates hands. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Makena Carrion (36) calmly falls back onto some of her teammates. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Many Baylor hands stay up in the air after tossing one of their teammates. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Baylor team cheers on the performers as they exit the mat. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
On the opposing side of the Ducks bench, the Baylor team cheers on their teammates. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Baylor Bears perform their team act. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Baylor team yells "Sic 'em Bears" to the judges to cap off their team performance.  The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Riley Chimwala (37) and Katie Shiffer (48) celebrate on the Baylor side. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A group of Ducks prepared for the team performance. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Mari Fukutomi urges her team to work hard for the last performance of the meet. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The team joins at the center of the mat and yells "Go Ducks!" to the judges and home crowd to cap off the meet. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)

