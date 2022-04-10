2022.04.10.EMG.MAM.A&TvsBaylor-6.jpg

The Baylor Bears celebrate after performing an event. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Bears perform a synchronized toss. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Ducks move to catch their tumbler after a toss move. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Ducks perform synchronized cartwheels during their heat. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Baylor’s Faith Coor (50) tosses teammate Kamryn Kitchens (09) in the air. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Bayley Humphrey (45) holds Jordan Gruendler (38) high in the air. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Bears toss Emily Tobin (07) into the air. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Karly Nowak (20) and Kaylie Berrera (40) perform back handsprings. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Junior Kamry Kitchens (09) begins to fall as Faith Coor (50) prepares to catch her. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Baylor’s Kristen McCain (01) twists midair. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Sara Buchner (31) twirls while floating through the air. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Karly Nowak (20) flips upside down during her tumbling heat. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Karly Nowak (20) spots the ground with her hands. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Freshman Jordan Gruendler (38) holds herself up with one arm. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Briana Harris (27) prepares to launch into a back handspring. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Baylor’s Briana Harris (27) levitates above the Ducks standing by. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Bears toss Sophia Ranni (35) and Emily Tobin (07) into the air during their team event. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Ducks toss Makenna Carrion (36) and Karly Nowak (20) into the air during their team event. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks pose during their team event. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Coaches from both teams embrace at the end of the meet. The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on April 10th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

