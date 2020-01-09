2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-16.jpg

The ducks huddle after a close overtime win. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-17.jpg

Duccks forward Francis Okoro (33) high fives the student section after the win. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-15.jpg

Arizona gaurd Josh Green (0) goes up for a contested layup. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-14.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) recovers the jump ball at the start of overtime. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-9.jpg

An oregon cheerleader leads the crowd during shout. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-10.jpg

Arizona gaurd Nico Mannion (1) goes up for a layup. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-11.jpg

Arizona gaurd Nico Mannion (1) cuts in. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-12.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) celebrates after hitting a late game three pointer. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-1.jpg

Ducks gaurd Anthonys Mathis (32) looks to make a move. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-2.jpg

Ducks gaurd Anthonys Mathis (32) pulls up from the three point line. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-3.jpg

Ducks gaurd Chandler Lawson (13) leans to save a ball from going out of bounds. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-5.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) shoots a mid range jumper. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-7.jpg

The ball boy wheels the cart out after warmups. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-8.jpg

Arizona gaurd Josh Green (0) looks to inbound the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.9.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.Arizona.-13.jpg

The jumpball to start overtime. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-3.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) begins a play . Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-2.jpg

Ducks anticipate a shot in the last five minutes of the game. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-5.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) takes a shot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-6.jpg

Ducks assistant coach Mike Mennenga rallys the team. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-7.jpg

Arizona shoots through the Duck's defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-8.jpg

Arizona presses the Duck's guard Payton Pritchard (3). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-9.jpg

Arizona attempts a shot through Duck's forward Francis Okoro (33) and Duck's guard Chris Duarte (5). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-10.jpg

Duck cheerleaders pick a fan to dance with. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.09.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.ARIZONA-1.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) shoots a lay up. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. On Jan. 9, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)

Follow DL Young on instagram @cinematicsonly

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.