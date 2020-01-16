2020.1.16.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.STAN.-5.jpg

Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes a breather during a stoppage in time. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) snags a rebound. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) boxes out an opposing Stanford player. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) goes for a putback. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives baseline. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Both teams warm up pre game. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) picks herself up and heads down court. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Minyon Moore (23) takes a free throw attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
The ducks bench celebrates late in the game. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Minyon Moore (23) inbounds the ball. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) takes a free throw. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
The Ducks huddle after the win. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) defends a layup attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) snags a rebound. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
A duck fan came to the game with a basketball inspired haircut. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Oregon Duck cheerleaders dance to the band during the game. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) takes a shot. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) about to shoot a three-pointer. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sally (0) guards a Cardinal. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays defense. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sally (0) brings the ball into play. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sally (0) fights for the ball in-between two Cardinals. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) plays defense. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) plays defense. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) makes a pass to Ducks forward Satou Sally (0). Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) makes a lay up. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) brings the ball into a play. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)

