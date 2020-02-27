2020.02.27.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.OSU.-10.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) looks back as he watches the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) celebrates after a timeout is called by Oregon State. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) looks as the ball rolls out of bounds. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Addison Patterson (22) celebrates after scoring. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) reacts to a call by the referee. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) holds back oregon state players as the ball goes out of bounds.Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward C.J Walker (14) gets ready to pull up after a defending Oregon State player falls down. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) goes up for a layup. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) gets ready to take a layup attempt. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle (3) throws the ball back inbounds. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) looks to save the ball from going out of bounds. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) takes a contested layup. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Duck's center N'Faly Dante (1) pushes against a Beaver to make way to the basket. Dante plays for the first time after a nine-game absence. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Beaver's guard brings the ball into play. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Duck's forward C.J. Walker (14) lands on a Beaver while trying to catch the rebound. Walker caught eight rebounds during the UT Arlington game in 2019. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Duck's forward Francis Okoro (33) brings the ball into play. Okoro led his team with six rebounds during the game. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Duck's head coach Dana Altman directs the team from the sideline. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Beaver's guard brings the ball into play with Duck's forward C.J. Walker (14) on defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) goes up for a layup. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 27, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.