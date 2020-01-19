2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-1.jpg

Ducks gaurd Minyon Moore (23) takes the ball out of bounds. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-13.jpg

The oregon Duck looking cute durinng a stoppage in play. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-3.jpg

Ducks gaurd Holly Winterburn (11) relaxes during a stoppage in time. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-8.jpg

Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks to drive. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-11.jpg

Ducks gaurd Jaz Sheelley (4) takes a breath after her layup attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-12.jpg

Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives baseline. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-9.jpg

Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks back after her layup attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-10.jpg

Ducks gaurd Jaz Sheeley (4) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-7.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) tkaes a free throw attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-6.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) looks back at her shot attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-4.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) goes up for a for a layup. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-2.jpg

Ducks gaurd Taylor Chavez (3) goes up to defend a shooting Cal bear. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.CAL.-5.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) goes up for an easy lay up attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

Follow DL Young on instagram @cinematicsonly

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.