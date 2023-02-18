2023.02.18.EMG.JS.PBR-1.jpg

The number one world ranked, Jose Vitor Leme, is introduced to a full Matthew Knight Arena. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Brent Ratkovich, the president of Animal Compassion Eugene, poses with anti-PBR signs in front of lines of fans waiting to enter the venue. He states that the organization "speaks for the animals" since they can't speak for themselves. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
An unrecognizable Matthew Knight Arena is illuminated by pyrotechnics advertising PBR. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Number two ranked rider, Andrew Alviderez, takes his hat off as he is introduced. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A top-five bull rider grabs his hat as he is being introduced. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Number one world ranked bull rider, Jose Vitor Leme, peaks over the fence to watch the introductory video. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull rider walks out of the laminated chutes as he is introduced. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The silhouette of a bull rider is seen in front of fire sparks. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)  
A young fan watches the rider introductions. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A monster energy bull rider holds onto his bull while it bucks. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull rider yells and celebrates towards a broadcast camera. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull charges around the arena after bucking his rider off. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Flint the clown dances against a barrel to entertain the fans during a commercial break. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Raphael Jose De Brito swings his legs out as he holds onto his bull. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull leaps right out of the chute. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull rider begins his run with his bull. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bull fighters surround a bull after bucking off his rider. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
What used to be a student section for basketball games is now occupied by PBR bull chutes. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Flint watches a bull try to buck his rider off. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Luciano De Castro yells and celebrates towards some fans after a great ride. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Rafael De Brito kicks up some dirt to celebrate an event winning ride. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull rider pumps his fist in celebration after a great ride. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Chase Outlaw sticks his tongue out to express his excitement after a good ride. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Chase Outlaw celebrates with a judge. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Flint throws a limited edition Eugene PBR shirt over his face to advertise it to the fans in attendance. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A worker looks over the fence to catch some of the action. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Chase Outlaw completes his 8 second riding goal. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull rider hypes of the crowed after an impressive ride. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A bull rider prays after finishing a ride. The PBR Unleash the Beast tour takes a stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 18th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)