Luke Vandecasteele extends to keep the rally alive. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Quinn Vandecasteele returns a serve in Men's Doubles. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Joshua Charlton pumps his fist after securing a game point in Men's Doubles. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Quinn Vandecasteele releases a serve. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Quinn Vandecasteele leaps up to return the ball short. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ryoma Matsushita fires off a serve in Men's Singles. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ryoma Matsushita returns a serve. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Luke Vandecasteele winds up for a serve in Men's Singles. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Quinn Vandecasteele looks down the court as he launches a serve. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Avi Shugar returns a rally shot in Men's Doubles. The Oregon Ducks Mens’s Tennis team plays the Portland Pilots, on March 13th, 2022, at the University of Oregon. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)