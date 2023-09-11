09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-16.jpg

Lucy Vinis, the mayor of Eugene, speaks on why the hospital has to stay open. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-14.jpg

A rally attendee holds a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) sign that reads “save lives over saving costs.” A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-3.jpg

Kevin Paul addresses the crowd and introduces the first speaker. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-2.jpg

Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation (GTFF) members showed up in support of keeping the hospital open. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-5.jpg

CAHOOTS service providers stand together holding SEIU signs. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-8.jpg

A cyclist, who stopped to listen to the speakers, looks of into the distance. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-4.jpg

A rally attendee holds a sign that reads “Keep UDED open lives depend on it!” A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-9.jpg

Chelsea Swift, a CAHOOTS service provider, addresses the crowd and media. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-10.jpg

A rally attendee waves and earns honks from cars driving down Hilyard St. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-11.jpg

Marianne Zendal, a registered nurse who works at the University District Hospital addresses the crowd. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-6.jpg

Lucy Vinis, the mayor of Eugene, stands and claps following the completion of a speech. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-12.jpg

Lou Sinniger, a local community activist and volunteer for Healthcare for All Oregon, speaks to the crowd and media present. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-1.jpg

09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-7.jpg

09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-13.jpg

Laurie Trieger, County Commissioner for District 3, speaks to the crowd. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-20.jpg

09.11.2023.EMG.MAM.RallyUniDistHosp-21.jpg

Anne Tan Piazza, the Executive Director of the Oregon Nurses Association, stands at the podium and addresses the crowd. A rally was held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth’s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

