Brooke Nuneviller spikes the ball over two Arkansas defenders. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Both teams huddle prior to the beggining of the first set. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Daley McClellan (Left) and Mimi Colyer highfive to start the third set. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Mimi Colyer sets up for the kill. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Hannah Pukis prepares to serve late in the second set. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The student section cheers on Brooke Nuneviller. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Colby Neal (Left) and Gloria Mutiri (Right) elevate for a block. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Colby Neal celebrates a set tying kill. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Brooke Nuneviller recovers after diving to save the ball mid rally. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Gloria Mutiri celebrates a set point to put the Ducks over the Razorbacks. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The team celebrates after three consecutive set points. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Gloria Mutiri (Right) and Kiari Robey (Left) block an oncoming shot. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The team prepares for the fourth set. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Gloria Mutiri and Kiarai Robey successfully block an Arkansas shot attempt. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Kiari Robey (Left) and Gloria Mutiri (Right) block an Arkansas players point attempt. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Mimi Colyer prepares for her serve while the student section cheers her on. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Kiari Robey spikes the ball over an Arkansas defender. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Hannah Pukis blocks a shot attempt. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The student section celebrates after an impressive Oregon kill. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Kiari Robey celebrates a set leading kill. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The Oregon Duck joins in on the Go Ducks Chant. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The student section cheers on Hannah Puki prior to her serve late in the second set. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Hannah Pukis (Left), Colby Neal (Center), and Gloria Mutiri (Right) celebrates the game winning point. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The team runs to the court to celebrate winning the game. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The team celebrates at center court after adding Oregon to the next round of the tournament poster. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The team poses at center court after placing the new sticker on the advancement poster. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Brooke Nuneviller and Gloria Mutiri celebrate moving to the next round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournmanet. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Seniors Brooke Nuneviller and Gloria Mutiri celebrate the win. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
Karsson Bacon (Left), Brooke Nuneviller (Center), and Gloria Mutiri (Right) pose with the NCAA advancement poster. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
The team huddles before the beginning of the game. Oregon Women’s Volleyball host their second round NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)

