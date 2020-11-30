2020.11.29.EMG.SSG.ThanksgivingFoodIntiativesPhotoStory-01.jpg

Eugene Catholic Workers, with the help of Americorps volunteers and Food For Lane County, serve Thanksgiving meals in lieu of the annual Whiteaker Community Dinner, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A volunteer with the Eugene Catholic Workers scoops mashed potatoes into a to-go container. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Brother Charles Smith, a member of the Eugene Catholic Workers, serves free food every Wednesday through Saturday at Washington Jefferson Park. Upon hearing that the Whiteaker Community Dinner was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped to organize a free Thanksgiving dinner in its place. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Volunteers at Washington Jefferson Park offer hot beverages in addition to their free Thanksgiving meals. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The “Baked Goods Station” is stocked with homemade dessert options for community members to choose from. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A community member enjoys their pastry and a hot drink outside the meal distribution area in Washington Jefferson Park. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A volunteer with the Eugene Catholic Workers scoops turkey into a to-go container as they prepare to give out a meal. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A pamphlet titled the “Little Help Book,” distributed by White Bird Clinic, a local nonprofit organization, was offered to community members alongside their Thanksgiving Meals. The pamphlet includes information about the organization's services, including the phone numbers for their crisis lines, mental health services, and housing resources. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Vanessa Thompson (left center) gives out Thanksgiving meals each year as a way to give back to her community. Thompson, who was previously homeless, says she and her family were able to cook roughly 90 meals this year. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The Thompson family distributes meals and other essential items out of their van parked near the WJ Skatepark. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A community member picks up dinner from the Thompson family who provides free meals in the Whiteaker neighborhood on Thanksgiving. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A sign adjacent to Black Unity’s food distribution site at the Park Blocks in downtown Eugene, Ore., advertises their free Thanksgiving meals. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Black Unity leader Martin Allums says he wanted to organize an event on Thanksgiving to make sure that everyone was fed, acknowledging a lot of people in the Eugene community are food insecure. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Kinaya Haug, a member of Black Unity, pours a cup of coffee for a community member while they wait for their meal to be prepared. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Kinaya Haug’s daughter, Bray, reaches for a coffee stirrer while her mom offers someone a drink. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)