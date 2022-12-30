2022.12.28.EMG.JS.Football.UO.vs.UNC-9.jpg

Oregon's Steve Stephens (7) holds onto a UNC ball carrier as he tries to break free. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with his team after winning the Holiday Bowl. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Major League Baseball stadium transformed into football field, Puddles the duck stands where home plate should be and swings for the fences. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon players come together in prayer seconds before the opening kickoff. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Bo Nix (10) steps up to his center to start the opening drive of the game. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver, Troy Franklin (11), looks to the sideline for a confirmation on his first down catch. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Troy Franklin celebrates after drawing a pass interference penalty on his defender. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Noah Whittington gets tackled by two UNC defenders at the end of a big run. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bucky Irving (0) shoots for a gap in the line to try to gain yardage for the Ducks. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Chase Cota (23) and Bucky Irving (0) celebrate after Irving puts the Ducks up 6-0 on the Duck's opening drive. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
UNC Quarterback, Drake Maye (10), extends his arm out to catch his fall after being tackled by an Oregon defender. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
University of North Carolina wide receiver, JJ Jones (5) comes up short of scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Mase Funa (18) goes for the sack on UNC's, Drake Maye (10), on the opening play of the game. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Duck's quarterback, Bo Nix (10) calls an audible trailing late in the 4th quarter. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
CEO of Nike, Phil Knight intensely watches as the Oregon Ducks mount a game-winning drive. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Chase Cota (23) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring the game-tying touchdown with 19 seconds left. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after he scores a touchdown with 6:58 left in the 4th quarter, bringing the Ducks within 3 points. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback, Bo Nix (10) hypes up the crowd after his game-winning drive. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Terrance Ferguson (3) yells and celebrates with his teammate after a huge offensive play. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon mascot, Puddles watches the final seconds of the game slowly fade away. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon defensive lineman, Casey Rogers (98) celebrates after winning the Holiday Bowl. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Adam Barry (93) and Marcus Harper (55) pick Oregon kicker, Camden Lewis (45), up and celebrate with him after making the game winning extra point. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Senior defensive back, Bennett Williams (4) expresses his emotion after playing his final college football game. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Mase Funa walks up to the stage and celebrates as he accepts the defensive MVP award. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon offensive lineman, Cole Young (67) enjoys a moment with the Holiday Bowl trophy. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Jefferey Bassa tips his hat and poses with the Holiday Bowl trophy. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon wide receivers, Troy Franklin (11) and Khris Hutson (1), pose with the Holiday Bowl trophy during the postgame celebration. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
An Oregon Duck's hand reaches out to touch the Holiday Bowl trophy during the postgame celebration. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon quarterbacks, Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13), admire their new piece of hardware on stage during the post game celebrations. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Dontae Manning (8) yells as he holds the Holiday Bowl trophy. The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)

