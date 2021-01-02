2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.FH-3.jpg

The Oregon Ducks get ready to walk out. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks run during warmups. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Teams warm up before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (97) celebrates a defensive stop. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) makes a tackle. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
A Sheriff looks over the friends and family of the Ducks that were invited to the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
The Ducks defense celebrates a defensive stop at the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks Fan celebrates after teh defensive stop. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws from his own endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates a first down. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) jumps up to grabb the ball. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) evades a tackle. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)

