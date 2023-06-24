06.23.2023.EMG.EDB.Emeralds-19.jpg

Victor Bericoto is doused with Powerade after hitting a walk off RBI. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Mat Olsen pitches the ball. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Max Wright catches a ball during warmups. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Mat Olsen kisses the ball before stepping on the mound. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Victor Bericoto hits the ball. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Victor Bericoto forces a runner out at first base. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Sasquatch is beaten by the Hotdog and Chili Pepper during the mascot run. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
The Soromundi Lesbian Choir of Eugene performs a mic check. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
MLB Vice President Billy Bean greets Vancouver Canadians Manager Brent Lavallee. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
MLB Vice President Billy Bean is greeted by Adrian Sugastey after he throws out the ceremonial first pitch. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Coaches talk amongst themselves in the dugout. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Children play recycling tug-of-war. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Jared Dupere sends the ball back to the infield. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
John Bertrand pitches the ball. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Jared Dupere warms up before he's at bat. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Victor Bericoto celebrates after getting on base. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Ben Madison celebrates after striking out the final Canadians player at bat. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Victor Bericoto (left) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off RBI. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Luis Toribio throws the ball to first base. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Max Wright (back) hugs Ben Madison (front) during postgame celebrations. The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 2-1 at P.K. Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 23, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)