An intersection leading to the Wendling Covered Bridge is blocked off due to the Holiday Farm Fire. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Smoke fills Eugene, Ore. as seen from a path that leads to the top of Skinner Butte. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 15, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A roadblock covered in ash sits on the perimeter of the fire zone blocking a road that leads towards the Holiday Farm Fire. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A road that runs along the perimeter of the Holiday Farm Fire zone in Marcola, Ore. is heavy with smoke. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Semi trucks full of donations are organized and full of necessities for those displaced by the wildfires in Oregon. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 15, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
Donors provided various shoes for community members displaced from their homes due to the wildfires in Oregon. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 15, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
A volunteer provides sleeping bags to a community member displaced from their home due to Oregon's wildfires. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 15, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
A volunteer helps sort through clothing for a community member displaced from their home due to Oregon's wildfires. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 15, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
Racks of clothes donated by community members of Lane County help those displaced by the wildfires in Oregon. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 15, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
Cows relax on a field filled with smoke in Marcola, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Cows stand in a field filled with smoke in Mabel, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A horse walks through a field filled with smoke along Brush Creek Road in Linn County. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A horse walks through a field filled with smoke along Brush Creek Road in Linn County. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lane County Animal Services hosts a boarding site for livestock that were evacuated due to the Holiday Farm Fire at the Lane County Events Center Horse Arena. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lane County Animal Services hosts a boarding site for livestock that were evacuated due to the Holiday Farm Fire at the Lane County Events Center Horse Arena. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Along Highway 126 near Walterville, members of the National Guard are stationed along the highway to assist residents. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 17, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
A map of evacuation routes and locations along Highway 126 stands near Camp Creek Road. Residents can use this map to avoid the wildfires in Oregon. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 17, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
Sheriff Paul Vitus assists residents who are traveling along Highway 126. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 17, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
Smoke spreads through a group of trees in Mabel, Ore. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A sign marks Oregon’s fire danger level as “Extreme.” The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
An American flag stands tall surrounded by smoke. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sep. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

