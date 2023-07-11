07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-2.jpg

Heath Baldwin lands after his decathlon long jump attempt. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-1.jpg

Runners cross the finish line during the decathlon 100m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-3.jpg

Honour Finley gets ready for the women's 800m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-4.jpg

Taliyah Brooks celebrates after the 200m heptathlon. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-5.jpg

U.S. Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after setting a world leading time in the 100m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-7.jpg

Grant Levesque competes in the decathlon 110m hurdles. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-6.jpg

Contestants in the women's 3000m steeplechase climb over the water hazard. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-8.jpg

Raina Pietrzak bends over the bar during the U20 high hump. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-9.jpg

Ryan Talbot competes in the decathlon pole vault. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-10.jpg

Kyle Garland clears the bar during the decathlon pole vault. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-11.jpg

Aaliyah McCormick (left) wins the U20 women's 110m hurdles. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-13.jpg

Jermaisha Arnold fixes her hair before competing in the women's 400m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-12.jpg

Austin West celebrates after winning the decathlon 1500m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-17.jpg

High school sensation Mia Brahe-Pedersen competes in the women's 200m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for a third day on July 8, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-14.jpg

U.S. Olympian Noah Lyles poses for a picture after the men's 100m finals. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued on July 7, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-15.jpg

Simeon Birnbaum starts the U20 men's 800m.  The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for a third day on July 8, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-16.jpg

U.S. Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson leads the field in the women's 200m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for a third day on July 8, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-19.jpg

Nikki Hiltz crosses the finish line in the women's 1500m final. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for a third day on July 8, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-18.jpg

Eric Edwards competes in the men's 110m hurdles. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for a third day on July 8, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-20.jpg

Nikki Hiltz celebrates after a win in the women's 1500m final. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for a third day on July 8, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-22.jpg

Oregon signee Koby Kessler (right) leads his future teammate Aiden Carter (left) in the U20 decathlon 1500m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for the fourth and final day on July 9, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-21.jpg

U.S. Olympian Courtney Wayment leads the women's 300m steeplechase. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for a third day on July 8, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-23.jpg

Koby Kessler receives medical attention after winning the U20 decathlon 1500m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for the fourth and final day on July 9, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-24.jpg

U.S. Olympian Raevyn Rogers gets ready to run the women's 800m final. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for the fourth and final day on July 9, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-25.jpg

U.S. Olympian Isaiah Jewett leads the men's 800m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for the fourth and final day on July 9, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-26.jpg

U.S. Olympian Bryce Hoppel breaks the tape as he crosses the finish line of the men's 800m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for the fourth and final day on July 9, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
07.06-09.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-27.jpg

U.S. Olympian Gabby Thomas celebrates after setting a world leading time in the 200m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships continued for the fourth and final day on July 9, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)

