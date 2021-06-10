2021.06.10.EMG.MAS.NCAATFThursday.jpg

Athletes take off during the 100m Hurdle semifinal. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Kieshonna Brooks of Ole Miss competes in the semi-finals for the long jump event. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Women competing in the steeplchase event round the corner of their first lap. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
A pole vaulter from Grand Canyon University competes in the semifinals for the event. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Athletes competing in the 400m dash make a final push for the finish line. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M competes in the long jump event. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
An athlete successfully crosses over the bar during the pole vault event. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Athletes take off at the start of the second heat of the steeplechase semifinals. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
The womens javelin event continues into the finals. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
A Texas A&M runner takes first for one of the the Womens 400m semifinals heats. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
An athlete competing in the long jump semifinals is captured mid-air. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Wolverine's runner takes off after the gun sets off the beginning of the 400m dash. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
USC runner Bailey Lear leads the heat in the 400m semifinals. Hayward Field hosts the second day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 10, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).

