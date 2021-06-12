2021.06.10.EMG.MAS.NCAATFSaturday.jpg

Runners begin the 100m dash. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
During the second round of the finals for high jump, an athlete attempts a jump over the bar. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Runners continue their dash during the 800m race. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
LSU runner Milan Young continues through the 400m hurdles. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Runners compete in the final event of the weekend, the 4x400m relay. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Athing Mu takes a victory lap after a first place win in her first event of the day. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Texas A&M leads in the final hand off for the 4x400m relay event. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Trojans runner Kyra Constantine competes in the 200m dash finals. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Hayward field hosts ~6,000 fans on the final day of the NCAAs Track and Field competition. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A USC runner celebrates her first place trophy. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Texas A&M runner Tyra Gittens celebrates her second place win in the long jump. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Athing Mu moments before crossing the finish line to win the 4x400m relay for Texas A&M. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Celebrations commense as Texas A&M's relay team celebrate their first place win in the 4x400m relay. Hayward Field hosts the final day of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

