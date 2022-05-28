2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-6.jpg

Over 6,000 fans attended Hayward Field on the final day of the Prefontaine Classic. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-6.jpg

The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-2.jpg

The Men's Pole Vault takes place under a bright Oregon sunset. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-3.jpg

Runners pass by durring the Womens 10,000m The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-4.jpg

Yaroslava Mahuchikh claps to the fans after clearing the high jump on a final attempt. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-5.jpg

Karissa Schweizer crosses the finish line in first in the Women's 10,000m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-7.jpg

Martina Caironi comes in first in the Women's 100m T63. Caironi also achived a world record time in this event. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-8.jpg

Alison Dos Santos smiles after coming in first in the Men's 400m hurdles. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-9.jpg

Elaine Thompson-Herah breaks through the finish line ribbon in claiming first place in the Women's 100m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-10.jpg

Sha’Carri Richardson puts on a head piece after the conclusion of the Women's 100m. Richardson came in second overall in this event. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-11.jpg

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn pulls out into the lead in the Women's 100m hurdles. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-12.jpg

Tara Davis breaks out into dance after landing a successful long jump atempt. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-13.jpg

officials gather after a false start on the mens 400m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-14.jpg

Michael Norman takes first in the Men's 400m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-15.jpg

Arms and legs fully extend as athletes fly in the Long Jump Competition. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-16.jpg

Tara Davis flies forward during the Long Jump competition. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-18.jpg

The Bowerman Mile commences as the penultiment event of the day and of the meet. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic.jpg

Yuliya Levchenko clears the high jump with eyes wide open. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-8.jpg

The pacer runs in front of the pack during the men's 1500m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-10.jpg

Samuel Tanner crosses the finish line, winning the men's 1500m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-11.jpg

Neil Gourley celebrates after the men's 1500m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-14.jpg

Martina Caironi smiles after winning the women's para 100m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-16.jpg

Fleur Elise Adelaine Schouten reacts with emotion after the women's para 100m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-18.jpg

Stylianos Malakopoulos starts the men's para 400m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-25.jpg

Khallifah Rosser congragulates the other runners after the men's 400m hurdles. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Tara Davis, a competitor in women's long jump, poses on the track in between races. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)

Tara Davis, a competitor in women's long jump, poses on the track in between races. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-40.jpg

Gaia Sabbatini rests after the women's 1500m. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-50.jpg

Trayvon Bromell celebrates after winning the men's 100m dash. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.05.28.EMG.SOH.PrefontainClassic-17.jpg

Runners emerge out of the water jump durring the 3000m Steeplechace. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.5.28.EMG.WSG.TRACK.PreClassic22-52.jpg

Kyree King looks towards the crowd after the men's 100m dash. The Prefontaine Classic was held at Hayward Field on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Will Geschke/Emerald)