2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-7.jpg

Runners compete during the Men's 1,500 meter race. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-8.jpg

Ducks throwing coaches converse on the sidelines during the womens discus event. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-15.jpg

Cardinal runner Charles Hicks crosses the finish line for first place in the Mens 5,000 meter race. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-2.jpg

Ducks runner Jackson Mestler leads during the first lap of the Mens 3,000 meter Steeplechase. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-6.jpg

Onlookers enjoy the events taking place later in the day. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-4.jpg

Runners turn the corner during a womens steeplechase event. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-3.jpg

Volunteers assemble the track between races. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-5.jpg

Ducks and Bears runners battle for first place. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-12.jpg

Sun Devils runner Lena Lebrun crosses over the steeplechase. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-9.jpg

Bruins thrower completes a discus toss. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-10.jpg

Ducks fans enjoy the new facilities. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-11.jpg

Bears runner Annie Boos crosses over the steeplechase during the 3,000 meter event. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-14.jpg

Ducks runner Austin Tamagno talks to teammates on the sidelines prior to the start of his next race. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-13.jpg

Sun Devils thrower tosses the Javelin during the mens competition. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-16.jpg

A runner for Arizona State falls and rests after the completion of the 5,000 meter race. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic.jpg

The newly renovated Hayward Field welcomes guests and players back for one of the first times since the project was completed. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-17.jpg

Ducks runners Carter Christman and Quincy Norman fist bump before the start of the Men's 10,000 meter race. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-20.jpg

Members of the Ducks team cheer on their teammates throughout the evening. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-18.jpg

The announcer prepares to shoot the starting pistol prior to the Men's 10,000 meter race. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.17.EMG.MAS.Westcoastclassic-19.jpg

Ducks runner Lucky Schreiner leads in the first portion of the 10,000 meter race. The West Coast Classic takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 17, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld