2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally3.jpg

Rachel Hampton, VP of operations at GTFF, uses a sign as her voice. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally2.jpg

Graduate employees and those who stand in solidarity with them chant together. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally1.jpg

Chuck Theobald and Keri Baker say they attended the rally to support the University of Oregon GEs. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally5.jpg

VP for external relations at GTFF, Rajeev Ravisankar (left), reminds the crowd that the GEs are “united on this issue.” Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally8.jpg

A crowd gathers in front of Johnson Hall to listen to the speakers. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.KMH.GTFFRally

Lois Kiyono Yoshishige (far left) and her colleagues at Service Employees International Union support the graduate student's union. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally4.jpg

Rajeev Ravisankar, a University of Oregon GE as well as VP for external relations at GTFF, speaks on the stairs of Johnson Hall. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally7.jpg

Ricardo Friaz, GE in the Department of Philosophy, has the crowd repeat after him so everyone can hear his speech after GTFF is told they can no longer use a megaphone at the rally. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.KMH.GTFFRally-2.jpg

Rhiannon Lindgren, a second-year PHD student in philosophy, says it’s important for her to have solidarity among departments and have fair working conditions. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.KMH.GTFFRally-4.jpg

Union members and rally participants stand together in support of a fair working contract for graduate employees. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally6.jpg

Doyle Canning, who is a candidate for Congress in Oregon’s 4th District, speaks out in solidarity with the University of Oregon GEs. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.KMH.GTFFRally-5.jpg

Rachel Hampton, a third-year earth science graduate employee, says that her health insurance has been a critical part of her ability to be in graduate school, and the school is considering to drastically reduce health insurance. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.10.18.EMG.MLW.GTFFStrikeRally9.jpg

GTFF members lead attendees through Johnson Hall while chanting. Following the vote to authorize a strike, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation holds a rally to demand a fair contract at Johnson Hall on Oct. 18, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)

