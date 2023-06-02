06.02.2023.EMG.MAM.GTFFRally-13.jpg

Rally attendees enter McKenzie Hall to begin their bargaining session. Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A member of the GTFF executive board shakes hands with an individual who attended the rally. Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A rally attendee stands with a sign that reads “Nurses ‘heart’ Grad Employees.” Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A GTFF member hands out a chant sheet to a rally attendee. Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A GTFF member delivers a speech on the front steps of McKenzie Hall. Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A rally attendee holds a sign that reads “solidarity.” Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Rally attendees hold signs as the rally gets underway. Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The incoming GTFF President delivers a speech in front of rally attendees. Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The incoming GTFF President starts a chant that goes “UO works. Because we do.” Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A rally attendee holds a sign that reads “Ready to FIGHT! Ready to WIN!” Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Members of Oregon’s Graduate Workers Union rallied with community members outside of McKenzie Hall ahead of their next bargaining session on June 2, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
