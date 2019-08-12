2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.GodGuns&LibertyProtest2019-25

A rally attendee says she came to educate the public on how guns should be seen as a tool for protection. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The facebook event that organized the rally says they want to show Eugene that there is no reason to fear firearms. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The Oregon III% (three percent) is a group of people who are dedicated to protecting the right to bear arms. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The attendees were encouraged to bring firearms to the rally. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The counter-protest took over the rally by using music, chants and banners. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The rally says its purpose is to show Eugene that it’s cool to lean right politically. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
An organizer of the rally encouraged attendees to bring firearms as a form of protest. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
“If there was a shooting we would be the ones to protect you” Valerie, Oregon III% supporter, says the rally is to educate the public on the purpose of guns.The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
A counter-protester plays his guitar in the center of the rally. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Arguments happened throughout the rally and incidents of assault occurred. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
A rally participant. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The counter-protest took over the rally with music, chants and banners. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Tension between the rally and counter-protesters cause physical and verbal fights in the Plaza. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
A counter-protester dressed in socks, thong and nipple tassels dances next to a rally participant who then pushes the protester off. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
“The bad guys aren't the ones with guns” Tony (far right) says the purpose of the rally is to stand up for the Second Amendment. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
A counter-protester at the rally. The God, Guns and Liberty rally gather at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)

