A protester stands with a sign that reads “union busting is disgusting.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Employees gather on the sidewalk in front of the store and protest as cars pass. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Employees gather on the sidewalk in front of the store and protest as cars pass. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Protesters stand outside the store holding signs. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A poster on the store's main entrance reads “Union Labor Practice Strike! With Pride.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A poster on the store's drive-through screen reads “Union Labor Practice Strike! With Pride.” The poster stands next to a welcome sign. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A protester stands with a sign that reads “gay rights are human rights.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Employees gather on the sidewalk in front of the store and protest as cars pass. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A pile of signs sits on the ground awaiting the arrival of more protesters. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
“Starbucks Workers United” stickers sit on a table outside the store. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
On a telephone pole outside the store sits a wanted sign for Howard Schultz, the founder of Starbucks. Below the wanted poster, sits a sign that says “Union Strong.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Employees gather on the sidewalk in front of the store and protest as cars pass. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Snacks and drinks sit on a table outside the store for protesters to consume. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A passenger in a car driving by gives a thumbs-up to the protesters, which leads to cheers from the protesters. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A sign that reads “Stop Union Busting” stands out among the crowd. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Employees gather on the sidewalk in front of the store and protest as cars pass. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Employees gather on the sidewalk in front of the store and protest as cars pass. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
As a car passes as a protester stands with a sign that reads “union busting is disgusting.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Protesters wave signs as a car passes by. Starbucks employees stood in protest against homophobia and union-busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Franklin and Villard Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Nick Vuong stands among the protesters on the sidewalk. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A protester sits on the sidewalk outside the store. Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Marisa Hodson stands with a sign that reads “I’m gay suck my dick.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Morgan Eipp stands with a sign that reads “gay barista on strike.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Nick Vuong stands with a sign that reads “no contracts no coffee.” Starbucks employees stand in protest against homophobia and union busting within Starbucks’ leadership outside the Villard and Franklin Starbucks store. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

