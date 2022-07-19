2022.07.17.EMG.MAS.WTCWeekend1-13.jpg

Athletes compete in the second heat of the Mens 1500m semi-final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates her gold medal win for Jamaica in the Womens 100m final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Filip Sasínek of the Czech Republic is interviewed after competing in the Mens 1500m race. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
American runner Cory McGee celebrates her spot in the Womens 1500m final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Great Britain's Josh Kerr celebrates his first place spot in his heat of the 1500m dash. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten celebrates after placing third in his heat of the Mens 1500m semi-final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mens long jump gold medalist Wang Jianan competes in the long jump final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Katie Nageotte celebrates her gold medal win in the Women's High Jump finals. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
United States' athlete Grant Holloway competes in the mens 110m hurdle finals. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, and Thomas-Herah of Jamaica win all three medals in the Womens 100m Final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates her bronze medal in the Womens 100m final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Great Britain runner Josh Kerr celebrates after qualifying for the Mens 1500m final to be held on Tuesday July 19, 2022. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Chinese shot put champion Gong Lijiao warms up prior to competing in the Womens Shot Put final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans celebrate the United States' clean sweep in the Mens 100m dash. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Athletes rest on the track after a rigorous 1500m Womens final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Team USA athlete, Chase Ealey, takes a lap of victory to cheer with fans after winning gold in the Womens Shot Put final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ramsey Angela, of the Netherlands, competes in the Mens 400m Hurdles final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Athletes zoom through their final lap of the Womens 1500m race. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Karsten Warholm of Norway, takes off for the Mens 400m hurdles finals. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Runners compete in the Mens 100m final on Day 2 of the World Athletic Championships. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Kenyan runner Abel Kipsang competes, and later takes first, in his heat of the mens 1500m. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Poland's medical team helps out an athlete between competitions. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mens 100m Gold Medalist Fred Kerley takes a vitory lap to thank fans after his win for Team USA. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Runners come to a slow after finishing the Mens 100m final. An explosive first weekend of the World Athletic Championships comes to a close at Hayward field in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-17, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

