2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-1.jpg

U.S. goalkeeper, Neeku Purcell (12), holds the ball before she looks to send it downfield. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.

 
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-2.jpg

The U23 U.S. team stands side by side next to Racing Louisville FC during the playing of the national anthem to start off day three of the three day preseason tournament. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-14.jpg

Rebecca Holloway (25) dribbles the ball looking for an open teammate. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-3.jpg

Emina Ekic throws the ball towards her teammates. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-4.jpg

Jillian Shimkin (11) wrestles with Wang Shuang (77) to gain possession of the ball. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-5.jpg

Sarah Weber (17) boxes out Ary Borges (8) to keep her away from the ball. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-6.jpg

Alexis Missimo jumps over a fallen Ary Borges. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-7.jpg

Taylor Huff (13) goes airborne and loses possession of the ball. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-8.jpg

Uchenna Kanu (29) gets up after being legally knocked down by a U.S. player. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-13.jpg

Reilyn Turner (3) hugs her teammate after scoring the opening goal. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-9.jpg

Carson Pickett holds the ball and looks for an open teammate. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-10.jpg

Legendary women's soccer player, Megan Rapinoe, cheers on her team to start off the match. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-11.jpg

A Portland Thorns player boxes out her opponent to protect the ball. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-12.jpg

Jess Fishlock (10) takes down a Thorns player in pursuit of the ball. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-17.jpg

Elyse Bennet (34) and Thorns keeper, Bella Bixby (1), look to the corner as an OL Reign corner kick is called. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.Thorns-15.jpg

Under heavy pressure, Elyse Bennet (34) uses her body to gain possession of the ball. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.
2023.03.18.EMG.JS.THorns-16.jpg

A PTFC fan shouts in support of her Thorns. The Portland Thorns host a three day preseason tournament including the U.S. U23 team, Racing Louisville, and OL Reign at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on March 18th, 2023.