Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) smiles in celebration as he holds the trophy. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Since day one, Aguilar wanted to work in the student government on campus. Starting as an intern, she rose through the ranks of ASUO to eventually become the head of the Athletics and Contracts Financial Committee. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) takes a contested layup. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Dylan Laglands is a University of Oregon student with his eyes set on a professional MMA career. Laglands trains at the Art of War gym in Eugene, Ore. His coach, Kobb Thongsai, says Laglands' genuine personality makes him unique as both a fighter and an individual. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu cuts the remainder of the net after the women’s basketball team becomes PAC 12 Champions. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Organizers lead a march of several thousand protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore., on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Protest organizer, Madeliene Smith, says she is “doing this because I’m angry by the inequality we see in this country, and from the people who we pay to protect us.” A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore., on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Lylle B. Parker stands among other protestors gathering at Alton Baker Park during a Black Lives Matter protest in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore., on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
A vigil is held on the streets of Eugene, demonstraing names of lives lost to police violence. The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore., on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
One sign reads: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Protestors hold up their signs while marching through the city of Eugene. The BIPOC Liberation Collective leads a protest in downtown Eugene, Ore., on June 7th, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Yash Akhouri, an international student from South Africa, is studying architecture at the University of Oregon. International students have been deeply impacted by the effects of COVID-19. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
The flag of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians waves during a gust of wind. Wind gusts in Eugene reach up to 30 mph amidst the ongoing weather advisory. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
An intersection leading to the Wendling Covered Bridge is blocked off due to the Holiday Farm Fire. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sept. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore., on Sept. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A roadblock covered in ash sits on the perimeter of the fire zone blocking a road that leads towards the Holiday Farm Fire. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sept. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore., on Sept. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A horse walks through a field filled with smoke along Brush Creek Road in Linn County. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sept. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore., on Sept. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Along Highway 126 near Walterville, members of the National Guard are stationed along the highway to assist residents. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sept. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore. on Sep. 17, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
Sheriff Paul Vitus assists residents who are traveling along Highway 126. The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the largest current wildfires in Oregon, began on Sept. 7, 2020 and has burned through multiple Oregon cities in over one week. The fire is still burning through Lane County, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2020. (Kevin Wang/Emerald)
Protestors stop traffic and hold a position within the intersection. After the Attorney General’s announcement regarding Breonna Taylor, the people of Eugene gather to demand justice for Taylor. Despite the rain, protestors meet to demonstrate solidarity for Breonna Taylor and block the intersection on Mill and 8th St. in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 23, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A sign reads, "Stop killing us." After the Attorney General’s announcement regarding Breonna Taylor, the people of Eugene gather to demand justice for Taylor. Despite the rain, protestors meet to demonstrate solidarity for Breonna Taylor and block the intersection on Mill and 8th St. in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 23, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Drivers raise fists and signs in support of the protest. After the Attorney General’s announcement regarding Breonna Taylor, the people of Eugene gather to demand justice for Taylor. Despite the rain, protestors meet to demonstrate solidarity for Breonna Taylor and block the intersection on Mill and 8th St. in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 23, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Protestors walk in silence as they shine their flashlights in the direction they’re marching. A late-night Black Lives Matter protest marches through the streets of Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 28, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
One of the protestors chained to the doors of Johnson Hall addresses the crowd. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A great blue heron rests in the shallow water at Delta Ponds City Park in Eugene, Ore. Delta Ponds is one of Eugene’s top bird watching spots, with 155 documented species of birds. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A demonstrator raises his fist in celebration alongside two other community members outside of the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse. People in Eugene, Ore. celebrate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on the weekend of Nov. 7, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The Lillis Business complex, typically bustling with University of Oregon faculty, staff, and students, is almost entirely empty due to classes being held online. The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, or GTFF, is critical of the University of Oregon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and argues that the safety of both GE's and faculty has not been properly protected by the university. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Urban Farm is offered as a class every term at the University of Oregon, allowing students to get hands-on experience with local food production. The University of Oregon's Urban Farm is a student and community led project that focuses on promoting sustainable food systems and community-based activism. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Urban Farm is offered as a class every term at the University of Oregon, allowing students to get hands-on experience with local food production. The University of Oregon's Urban Farm is a student and community led project that focuses on promoting sustainable food systems and community-based activism. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Elena Leona, a local musician, is disappointed about Eugene's closed-minded perception of rap music. Eugene's grass-roots hip-hop scene is often overlooked, but it hasn't stopped artists from continuing to share their own unique voice with their music. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Michael Klindt, also known as Michael Kay, has been a part of the Eugene hip-hop scene since the early 1990s. Eugene's grassroots hip-hop scene is often overlooked, but it hasn't stopped artists from continuing to share their own unique voice with their music. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Brother Charles Smith, a member of the Eugene Catholic Workers, serves free food every Wednesday through Saturday at Washington Jefferson Park. Upon hearing that the Whiteaker Community Dinner was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped to organize a free Thanksgiving dinner in its place. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Vanessa Thompson (left center) gives out Thanksgiving meals each year as a way to give back to her community. Thompson, who was previously homeless, says she and her family were able to cook roughly 90 meals this year. Various organizations in Eugene, Ore., distribute free food on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (35) is emotional as he kisses the championship trophy. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Several thousand protesters gathered at a Black Lives Matter protest taking place at the Eugene Courthouse in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore., on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
A Wall of Moms protester held arms in front of counter-protesters while one All Lives Matter protester raised his firearm. All Lives Matter protested against anti-racists outside the Federal Courthouse on Saturday, July 25th, at 8 p.m in Eugene, Ore. The confrontation turned violent after physical altercations. The standoff ended two hours later when anti-racists marched the All Lives Matter group away. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)
Three protestors are wrapped in blankets after having spent the night chained to the north entrance of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Liz Fairchild is the Vice President of External Relations for the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation. During a press conference addressing the university's response to COVID-19, she said "We agree that in a pandemic safety is the responsibilities of employees and students. However, this is a shared responsibility with the University of Oregon, and especially the Board of Trustees. Further, we as employees cannot do our due diligence if the university doesn't put us in a position where we are empowered to take that responsibility." The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, or GTFF, is critical of the University of Oregon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and argues that the safety of both GE's and faculty has not been properly protected by the university. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2020 has been anything but ordinary. This year, the photo desk has had the unique experience of documenting life during a global pandemic. This year has brought us opportunities to visually capture the effects of a presidential election, nationwide civil unrest and wildfires across Oregon.
A year ago, the Emerald’s photo edition featured photos from inside stadium-filled sports arenas and sold-out concert venues. This year we’ve had to learn a new normal. Although this year’s selection of photos may look different, we chose to continue the tradition with the third visual edition documenting the best images of the year.
The importance of photojournalism is at an all-time high in 2020. Through lockdowns and quarantines, photographs have allowed people to be educated about what is happening in the world around them and stay connected with their communities. A photo has always said a thousand words. Right now, it says a million.
We carefully chose these photos based on creativity, historical importance, technical quality and the image’s ability to tell a story and evoke feelings and emotions from the viewer. We hope these photos allow you to connect, feel and reflect on the past year in some way.
Maddie Knight
Photo Editor
The following Emerald photographers shot the photos in this collection: Will Geschke, Kimmy Harris, Maddie Knight, Madi Mather, Sarah Northrop, Maddie Stellingwerf, Summer Surgent-Gough, Kevin Wang, Marissa Willke and DL Young.
The Emerald’s Top Five Photographs of 2020:
5) Will Geschke: “I took this picture on a day that was constantly changing between cloudy and sunny, so it made it a little more difficult, and I was surprised when the pictures came back looking good. This was one of the last ones I shot that day and it was kind of a last minute idea, but it ended up being my favorite . Also, she brought her young child with her to the shoot — they’re just out of frame on the right. They were adorable!”
4) Summer Surgent-Gough: “This photo, and capturing that whole protest in general, was one of the most meaningful things I’ve done with the Emerald. These students held such a powerful demonstration by spending the night chained to the doors of Johnson Hall, but at the same time there was this weird sense of normalcy. And I think that comes across in the photo too. They’re chained to the door, corralled by caution tape that UOPD put around them, but they’re also snuggled up in blankets and have Sizzle Pie leftovers and coffee within reach. It was a really special moment.”
3) Kevin Wang: “This was my first protest I shot for the Daily Emerald, and I was nervous. When the two parties clashed, it was surreal to witness in person. As I was photographing the protest, I was aware of the danger but felt calm at the same time. I remember reading about the Wall of Moms a few days before and how they were at the front lines during the Portland protests. I was able to get behind the Wall of Moms to photograph this photo. I felt safe behind them.”
2) Maddie Knight: “This was such an emotional moment filled with so much passion. The Rose Bowl game was really close; Oregon won by only one point. It was clear how much this moment meant to Troy Dye, and I’m so glad I was able to capture that.”
1) Kimmy Harris: “I took this photo at a Black Lives Matter rally in Eugene in May 2020 during national protests in response to police brutality against Black Americans. I wanted to capture the size of the rally by getting high up and behind the speakers. I was in awe of how many people showed up to call out systemic racism and violence.”