2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-14.jpg

Both teams huddle together before time resumes during he game. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-13.jpg

Player dive for a loose ball. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-12.jpg

Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32) blocks a shot. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-11.jpg

Ducks guard Te-Hina PaoPao (12) and forward Sedona Prince (32) dive for ball. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-10.jpg

Head Coach Kelly Graves gets pulled away after disagreeing with the referee's decision. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-8.jpg

Ducks guard Te-Hina PaoPao (12) attempts to block a shot. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-9.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) looks to pass the ball. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-7.jpg

Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4) goes for a contested shot. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-5.jpg

Ducks guard Taylor Mikesell (11) contests a shot. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-6.jpg

Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) crosses a defender. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-4.jpg

Ducks guard Taylor Mikesell (11) takes the ball up the court. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-1.jpg

Ducks guard Te-Hina PaoPao (12) takes the ball up the court. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-2.jpg

Ducks guard Te-Hina PaoPao (12) takes the ball up the court. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.2.8.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.ARIZ-3.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) takes the ball up the court. Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)

Follow DL Young on instagram @cinematicsonly

Photographer

You may have seen me on Tik Tok, but this is my first priority. Follow along with me @cinematicsonly on all platforms.