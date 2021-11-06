2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-6.jpg

Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) rushes the ball for a lay up against Warrior defense. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-7.jpg

Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32) attempts a jump shot. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-4.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) is pressured by Warrior defense. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-5.jpg

Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst (0) attempts a three point shot. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-2.jpg

Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) grabs the ball from the sidelines after going out. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-9.jpg

Ducks guard Maddie Scherr (23) searches for a pass as she takes the ball down the court. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-13.jpg

Ducks players on the bench cheer for their fellow teammates after a basket was made. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-10.jpg

Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst (0) prepares to throw in the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-12.jpg

Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) jumps for a shot against Warrior defenseive efforts. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont.jpg

Oregon's Basketball band plays the fight song for the crowd. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-14.jpg

Ducks players rejoice after a three point shot was made. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-3.jpg

Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32) reaches for a ball prior to warming up after the first half. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-15.jpg

Ducks guard Maddie Scherr (23) rushes the ball down court through Warrior defense. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.11.06.EMG.MAS.WBBvWestmont-16.jpg

Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst (0) is all smiles after another Duck win. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball face Westmont College Warriors for an exhibition game on November 6, 2021, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld