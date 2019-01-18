+13 
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU.jpg

The Sun Devils win the opening tip-off. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-2.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) reaches over Sun Devils guard Courtney Ekmark (22) to secure the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-3.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) gets pushed back in an attempt to slow down the Sun Devils drive towards the hoop. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-4.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) attempts to cut down on the passing lane. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-5.jpg

Sun Devils forward Kiana Ibis (42) and Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) fight for a rebound in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-6.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) attempts to block the layup. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-7.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) tries to find an open passing lane. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-8.jpg

Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-9.jpg

Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) knocks down Sun Devils guard Courtney Ekmark (22). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-10.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) attempts a layup after snagging the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-11.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and forwards Ruthy Hebard (24) and Oti Gildon (32) react to a call against the Ducks. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-12.jpg

Cheering on the bench, Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) celebrates after a 2-point shot. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-13.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts to a late fourth quarter foul called against her. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.01.18.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.ASU-14.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) attempts to duck under the arm of Sun Devils guard Robbi Ryan (11). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on ASU at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

