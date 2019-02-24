2019.2.22.EMG.MMM.WBBDucksvs.USC-1.jpg

Minyon Moore (3), a guard for the USC Trojans, hits the ball out of bounds. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Minyon Moore (3), a guard for the USC Trojans, attempts to block a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Lydia Giomi (24), a forward for the Ducks fights for the ball against the Trojans. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Maite Cazorla (5), a guard for the Ducks dribbles around the Trojan defense. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Minyon Moore, a guard for the USC Trojans, yells at the referee for a call. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ruthy Hebard (24), forward, shoots for the Ducks. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks and Trojans fumble for the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oti Gildon (32), forward for the Ducks, fights for control of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oti Gildon (32), forward for the Ducks, knocks the ball out of bounds. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20), guard for the Ducks, shoots against USC player, Aliyah Mazyck. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald).
Satou Sabally (0), forward for the Ducks, tries to grab the ball from USC player, Asiah Jones. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Erin Boley, forward for the Ducks, goes up against the Trojans to shoot. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oti Gildon (32), forward for the Ducks, celebrates with her teammates. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Satou Sabally (0), forward for the Ducks, attempts to keep the ball away from her opponents. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20), guard for the Ducks, shoots. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20), guard for the Ducks, shoots. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20), guard for the Ducks, laughs with opponent Mariya Moore (4). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Satou Sabally (0), forward for the Ducks, shoots against Trojan player, Ja'Tavia Tapley (5). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oti Gildon (32), forward for the Ducks, goes up against the Trojans' defense. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The Ducks women’s basketball team celebrate seniors Maite Cazorla (5) and Oti Gildon (32). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oti Gildon thanks her coach. The Ducks women’s basketball team celebrate seniors Maite Cazorla (5) and Oti Gildon (32). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The Ducks women’s basketball team celebrate seniors Maite Cazorla (5) and Oti Gildon (32). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Maite Cazorla and her family pose for a picture. The Ducks women’s basketball team celebrate seniors Maite Cazorla (5) and Oti Gildon (32). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The Ducks women’s basketball team celebrate seniors Maite Cazorla (5) and Oti Gildon (32). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Maite Cazorla and Oti Gildon throw their last "O's." The Ducks women’s basketball team celebrate seniors Cazorla (5) and Oti (32). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball defeat USC Trojans 96 to 78 while saying goodbye to seniors at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Feb. 24, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

