Ducks forwards Erin Boley (21) and Oti Gildon (32) jump during introductions. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Illuminated by the light, Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) watches a video on the big screen during introductions. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Beavers guard Destiny Slocum (24) drives towards the hoop while Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) tries to force her to the outside. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Beavers guard Katie McWilliams (10) passes the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) watches as the rebound slips through her hands. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after drawing the foul. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks bench celebrates after a three-point shot. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) leaps towards the hoop during a layup. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Kelly Graves expresses frustrations during the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Two refs converse during a timeout. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Beavers guard Destiny Slocum (24) anticipates the pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Players from both teams merge towards the hoop as Ducks forward Erin Boley's (24) free throw sinks. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Kelly Graves claps after the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) thanks fans following the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

