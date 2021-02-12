2021.2.12.EMG.DLY.VB.UO.VS.ARIZ-1.jpg

Ducks opposite Gloria Mutiri (16) goes for the kill. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks middle blocker Morgan Lewis (11) spikes the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) goes for ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Taylor Borup (17) goes for the spike. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) goes up for the serve. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) goes for the kill. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks libero Georgia Murphy (10) recieves the serve. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks middle blocker Karson Bacon (42) goes for the spike. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Taylor Borup (17) goes for the spike. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Taylor Borup (17) goes for the kill. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) spikes the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks middle blocker Morgan Lewis (11) spikes the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks middle blocker Karson Bacon (42) goes for the spike. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)

