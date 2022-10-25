2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-11.jpg

A set is prepared by the Ducks during the seconf set of the morning. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-3.jpg

Ducks head coach Matt Ulmer speaks to a player from the sideline, this game marks his 100th win as head coach. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-4.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) falls after a dive attempt to keep the ball in play. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-5.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) spikes the ball onto the otherside. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-2.jpg

Ducks Outside Hitter Mimi Colyer (15) sets the ball for her teammates. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-6.jpg

Ducks huddle together after scoring. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-12.jpg

The Duck takes a moment to pose during 'Shout' between the second and third sets. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-7.jpg

Ducks outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Brooke Nuneviller celebrate a successful set. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-8.jpg

Ducks libero Georgia Murphy (10) serves the ball. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-9.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Daley McClellan (4) serves the ball during the final set. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.23.EMG.MAS.VolleyballvColorado-10.jpg

Ducks players huddle to celebrate their victory. University of Oregon Womens Volleyball take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 23, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

