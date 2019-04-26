2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-1.jpg

Infielder Frankie Hammoude (42) recieves instructions on third base. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-2.jpg

OSU infielder Izzy Owen (27) hits the ball.Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-3.jpg

OSU outfielder Jessica Garcia (3) approaches the plate. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-4.jpg

OSU infielder Frankie Hammoude (42) checks her arm band. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-5.jpg

OSU celebrates a home run early in the game. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-6.jpg

Beavers utility player Michelle Sass (4) hits a foul ball. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-7.jpg

OSU catcher Kayleen Shaffer (26) misses the ball. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-9.jpg

Beavers pitcher Mariah Mazon (34) winds up a pitch. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-10.jpg

Beavers outfielder Jessica Garcia (3) waits for the start of the second inning. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-11.jpg

Ducks outfielder Cherish Burks (31) winds up to hit the ball. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-12.jpg

Beavers pitcher Mariah Mazon (34) winds up a pitch. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-13.jpg

Beavers outfielder Jessica Garcia (3) misses a foul ball. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-14.jpg

Beavers assistant coach Eric Leyba laughs during the 4th inning. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-15.jpg

Beavers infielder Izzy Owen (27) cheers after hitting a double. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-16.jpg

Beavers outfielder Shelby Weeks (20) warms up on deck. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-17.jpg

Ducks infielder April Utecht (6) throws out the runner at first after a short bunt. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.26.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-18.jpg

The Beavers celebrate a run. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate