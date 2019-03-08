2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (1 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (2 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (3 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (4 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (5 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (6 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (7 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (8 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (9 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (10 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (11 of 12).jpg
2019.03.08.EMG.BCG.SFB.vs.OSU (12 of 12).jpg

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate