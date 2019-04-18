2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-20.jpg

Jordan Dail, pitcher for Oregon, smiles at a teammate. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-14.jpg

Jordan Dail, pitcher for Oregon, pitches to the Bears. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-8.jpg

Amani Bradley (1), outfield for the Bears, cheers on her team. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-5.jpg

Makena Smith (21), catcher for the Bears, listens to instructions from her coach. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-1.jpg

Jordan Fines (18), infield for the Bears, goes up to bat. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-4.jpg

Shaye Bowden (28), utility for Oregon, gets ready to go up to bat. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-3.jpg

Kamalani Dung, pitcher for Oregon, pitches the ball towards home plate. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-2.jpg

Allee Bunker, utility for Oregon, waits to bat against the Bears. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-6.jpg

Jordan Dail, pitcher for Oregon, throws to the Bears. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-7.jpg

Makena Smith (21), catcher for the Bears, goes up to bat against Oregon. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-9.jpg

April Utecht (6), catcher and first-base for Oregon, grabs the ball after it is hit. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-10.jpg

April Utecht (6), catcher and first-base for Oregon, celebrates a strike against the other team. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-11.jpg

Shaye Bowden (28), utility for Oregon, runs to first base after knocking the ball into the field. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-12.jpg

Cherish Burks (31), outfielder for Oregon, goes up to bat. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-13.jpg

Cherish Burks (31), outfielder for Oregon, runs to first base. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-15.jpg

Terra Mcgowan (11), catches for the Oregon Ducks. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-16.jpg

Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-17.jpg

Outfielder Haley Cruse (26) goes up to bat. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-18.jpg

Jasmine Sievers (5), makes the first and only home run of the game. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-19.jpg

Kamalani Dung, pitcher for Oregon, pitches the ball towards home plate. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-21.jpg

Makena Smith (21), catcher for the Bears, goes up to bat against Oregon. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-22.jpg

Rachel Cid (20), infielder for the Ducks, runs to first base. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-23.jpg

Cherish Burks (31), outfielder for Oregon, goes up to bat. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-24.jpg

Amani Bradley (1), outfield for the Bears, goes up to bat. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-25.jpg

Oregon softball celebrates its win by throwing "O's" to the crowd. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.4.18.EMG.MMM.Softball-26.jpg

Oregon softball celebrates its win by throwing "O's" to the crowd. Oregon softball defeated the California Bears with a score of 1-0 on April 18, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.
Donate