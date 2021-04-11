featured
Photos: Ducks Softball defeated by UCLA Bruins 6-2
- Maddie Stellingwerf
-
- Updated
- Comments
Maddie Stellingwerf
Senior Photographer
Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today