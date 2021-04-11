2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA.jpg

Ducks infielder Mya Felder (7) takes off after a successful hit. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-6.jpg

Fans gather at Jane Sander Stadiums for a day of softball viewing. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-4.jpg

Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) runs home after a homerun hit against Bruins defense. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-8.jpg

Bruins cheer on their teammates while batting. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-10.jpg

Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) hits bats together to cheer on fellow teammate after a homerun hit. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-3.jpg

Ducks outfielder Deijah Pangilinan (59) makes a hit against UCLA defenses. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-7.jpg

Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) awaits a pitch from Ducks Pitcher Brooke Yanez (23). Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-9.jpg

Ducks hitter prepares to swing against Bruins defenses. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-12.jpg

Bruins pitcher Rachel Garcia (00) pitches to a Ducks hitter at the bottom of the fourth inning. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-2.jpg

Ducks infielder Mya Felder (7) slides safely into second base. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-5.jpg

Ducks hitters prepare to take on Bruins defense at the bottom of the third inning. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-11.jpg

Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) communicates with Pitcher Brooke Yanez (23) during a break in play.Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-14.jpg

Bruins infielder Kinsley Washington (37) runs to second base after a hit by another Bruins hitter. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.11.EMG.MAS.SBvsUCLA-13.jpg

Fans rejoice during the playing of 'Shout' during a break between play. Oregon Ducks Softball take on UCLA Bruins at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 11, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld