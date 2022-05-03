2022.04.30.EMG.SOH.SOFT.UOvsOregonState.jpg

Blue skys shine as fans trickle into Jane Sanders Stadium for the final game of the rivalry series. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ducks teamates share pregame warm up high fives. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Stevie Hansen cheers after striking out an at bat player. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ariel Carlson slides head first into second base after a Beaver player misses a catch. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ariel Carlson rounds third base running towards home plate after a double base hit. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Paige Sinicki throws up a O and calls out to the Ducks dugout after hitting a base hit double. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Paige Sinicki flips up a ground ball to third base player, Rachel Cid (20), to force an out. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Allee bunker looks out in her follow through after sending the ball deep into the outfield. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Allee Bunker runs to home plate after hitting the first home run of the game. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Tehya Bird takes a swing at the ball. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Hanna Delgado takes a minute on the ground after getting hitt in the leg by a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ducks Senior, Jasmine Williams, gets the game winning catch holding off the Beavers potential walk off win. JasThe Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Emotions run high from senior player, Hannah Galey, as the Ducks wrap up their last home game of the season. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Players, Hannah Delgado (left) and Tehya Bird (right), embrace as the Ducks team watches season highlights play on the jumbotron. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Ducks Team, staff, and family get together for a photo celebrating the end of the home season at Jane Sanders Stadium. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Oregon State Beavers, on May 1st, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)