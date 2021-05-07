2021.05.07.EMG.MAS.SoftballvArizona copy.jpg

Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) hits the game winning homerun at the bottom of the seventh inning. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense cheer on their teammates from the sidelines. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) celebrates hitting a double homerun by throwing her O into home plate. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks utility Shaye Bowden (28) runs through first base after connecting with the ball. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Brooke Yanez (23) pitches to Wildcats offense. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Mya Felder (7) yields from swinging at the ball in the sixth inning. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks coach Melyssa Lombardi communicates game plans to a ducks hitter. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) begins her journey to home after hitting a home run in the last inning. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) holds the ball for a moment after a pitch to indicate that it was within strike range. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks utility Allee Bunker (51) makes a run for home after making a successful hit to Wildcat defense. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Wildcats pitcher Hanah Bowen (7) warms up prior to the inning. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) wipes dirt of her pants after a safe slide into second. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks infielder throws to first base in an attempt to get Wildcat runner out. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Teammates congradulate McGowan's double home run which granted the Ducks a win against the Wildcats. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans cheer alongside the team in celebration of a victory. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Bfore heading to the locker room the Ducks shout "Go Ducks" one last time. Oregon Ducks take on Arizona Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 7, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

