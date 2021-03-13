2021.03.13.EMG.SSG.SoftballVsSacState-01.jpg

Oregon infielders warm-up at second base before the game. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Brooke Yanez (23) warms up before the game. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Alyssa Brito (33) hits a home-run in the first inning. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Brooke Yanez (23) pitches the ball. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) steals second base. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon assistant coach Megan Langenfeld taps infielder Ariel Carlson (3) on the head as she enters the game for the Ducks. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Sacramento State outfielder Charizma Guzman (6) throws the ball to the infield. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Sacramento State catcher Samantha Parish (22) sets up for a pitch. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Ariel Carlson (3) steals second base. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Sacramento State infielder Lewa Day (44) watches the play as Oregon infielder Ariel Carlson (3) rounds third base. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Terra McGowan (11) high-fives her teammates after a home-run. Oregon Softball takes on Sacramento State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on March 13, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)