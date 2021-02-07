2021.2.7.EMG.DLY.UO.VS.GONZAGA-7.jpg

Ducks defender Chai Cortez (6) gets ready to throw the ball in play. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ally Cook (33) takes a shot on goal with a header. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks players celebrate the goal to put them ahead of Gonzaga. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks defender Chai Cortez (6) defends against an opposing player. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks True Dydasco (5) moves in position to defend. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks Jordan Wormdahl (7) gets possesion of the ball with a header. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks Jordan Wormdahl (7) runs towards the ball. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks defender Chai Cortez (6) and midfielder True Dydasco (6) run out onto the field. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Eden Hardy (3) runs up field. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ally Cook (33) turns up field with the ball. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Gonzaga at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)

